Telangana records 24% excess rainfall

Out of the 33 districts, 21 districts received excess rainfall and remaining 12 districts received normal rainfall.

Telangana received 24% excess rainfall up to August 31 compared to the normal annual rainfall, officials said. The state recorded an average rainfall of 734 mm as against 593 mm, which is the normal rainfall recorded. The rainfall received this water year ranges from 375 mm in Jogulamba Gadwal district to 1057 mm in Komaram Bheem district. Out of the total 33 districts, 21 districts received excess rainfall (21 to 83%) and remaining 12 districts received normal rainfall (6 to 19%). Jagityal, Komaram Bheem, Medchal, Kamareddy, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Nirmal, Vikarabad, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Sircilla, Yadadri, Warangal (Urban), Narayanpet, Siddipet recorded excess rainfall.

The ground water department also observed 11% rise in ground water level in August 2021 compared to August last year. A net rise in groundwater level of 0.72 meter was observed during August 2021 as compared to August 2020. According to a report by the department, the rise was observed in 18 districts. A minimum rise of 0.13 m was observed in Mulugu district and maximum rise of 6.38 m in Sangareddy district.

Average groundwater levels in the state during August 2021 was 5.63 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 2.64 m bgl (Jagityal) to 12.52 m bgl (Medak). In 18 districts, the average water level was <5 m bgl, in 13 districts between 5-10 m bgl and in the remaining 2 districts it is >10 m bgl. A net average rise of 3.56 m in groundwater levels is observed during August-2021 as compared to May-2021 and a rise is observed in all districts (0.55 m Nagarkurnool to 7.13 m in Nirmal).

Water levels during August 2021 when compared with decadal average of August (2011-2020) levels showed that out of 592 mandals there was rise in the range of 0.01-14.09 m in 572 (97%) mandals and fall in the range 0.02- 2.86 m in 20 (3%) mandals.

The rise compared to decadal average of August (2011-2020) up to 0.5 m was observed in 19 mandals, 0.5-1.0 m in 34 mandals, 1-2 m in 77 mandals and > 2 m in 442 mandals falling in south western part of Nirmal, western part Jagitial, Sircilla, Warangal(U), Warangal(R) Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Medak, Jangoan, parts of Kamareddy, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, south part of Bhupalpally, western and south eastern part of Bhadradri, Rangareddy, Medchal, western parts of Khammam, central part of Jogulamba, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts etc.

The fall of up to 0.5 m compared to decadal average in August is observed in 9 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 4 mandals, 1-2 m in 4 mandals and > 2 m in 3 mandals falling in central Kamareddy, northern part of Jayashankar and eastern part of Mancherial district.

