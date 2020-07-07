Telangana records 1,831 new COVID-19 cases, state death toll reaches 306

The latest spike pushed the number of people tested positive so far to 25,733.

With 1,831 new positive cases, Telangana's Covid tally crossed 25,000 while the death toll surpassed the 300-mark following 11 fresh casualties on Monday.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 11 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 306.

As many as 6,383 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. With this, the state has so far conducted over 1.22 lakh tests.

Officials said the state saw more recoveries than new cases on Monday. A total of 2,078 people were discharged on Monday, the highest single-day recovery. With this, the number of people recovered rose to 14,781.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,646.

Of the 1,831 new cases reported on Monday, hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,419 cases. The neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal accounted for 160 and 117 cases, respectively.

The spike also continued in other districts. While Khammam district reported 21 cases, Medak and Mancherial and recorded 20 cases each.

The health department also shared information on bed occupancy and the number of available beds at the government-run hospitals.

According to the media bulletin, four government-run hospitals treating Covid patients in Hyderabad have 2,501 beds. A total of 1,161 beds are occupied while 1,340 beds are vacant.

Meanwhile Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a video conference with superintendents of district hospitals on Monday and directed them to also be alert over seasonal diseases during the ongoing rainy season. The Minister instructed the health officials to also treat COVID-19 patients in government medical colleges in the districts. Eatala said patients with mild symptoms should be treated in district hospitals, while those who are asymptomatic should be kept in home isolation and their health monitored. He assured the officials that the government would provide whatever was required in hospitals, according to the press release.

