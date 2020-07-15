Telangana records 1,524 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 10 deaths

Telangana saw a sharp rise of 1,524 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 10 deaths reported in a single day in the state. The total tally rose to 37,745 cases and 375 deaths.

Out of the 1,524 fresh cases, 815 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 240 and 97 cases respectively.

The media bulletin released by the government stated that 24,840 people have been discharged so far after recovery, while 12,531 were under treatment.

When it comes to the testing, a total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest in a single day so far, the release said. Cumulatively, 1,95,024 samples have been tested till date in the state.

As of Tuesday, government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds, the note said.

It also stated that 1,616 are Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. According to the bulletin, the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

Telangana state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said the state government is providing telemedicine services to COVID-19 patients in home isolation. "For any queries, calls can be made to 1800 599 4455," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, state Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy said COVID-19 treatment is being provided at many hospitals in the state after decentralisation.

The Telangana Super-Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA) appealed to eligible donors to donate plasma and said they need not have any apprehensions about it. "Plasma therapy is definitely changing the outcome of the corona patients. So please come forward and donate," it said in a statement.