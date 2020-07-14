Andhra Pradesh records 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,908 new cases

The total death toll in Andhra Pradesh due to COVID-19 is 408.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike in COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. A total of 43 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, taking the death toll to 408. Among the deceased, 10 patients were from Anantapur district; nine from West Godavari; five each from Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa; three each from Kurnool and Prakasam; two from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram.

The state also recorded 1,908 cases in the last 24 hours, out of which the highest number of cases (238) were recorded in Chittoor followed by Srikakulam at 215. So far, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 33,019 cases out of which 15,144 are active. Among the active cases, 12,739 are availing treatment at hospitals, and 2,405 in COVID care centres.

The state tested a total of 22,670 samples on Tuesday. The cumulative sample tests conducted so far rose to 11,95,766. According to the medical bulletin, 952 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged on Tuesday.

West Godavari continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. The district recorded 199 cases followed by Anantapur at 185, Kurnool at 169, Nellore at 165, East Godavari at 160, Guntur at 146, Vizianagaram at 130, Krishna at 129, Kadapa at 112, Prakasam at 32 and Visakhapatnam at 28.

Eight others who came from other states also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Among them, four were from Telangana and two each from Delhi and Karnataka.

On Monday, the had state recorded 37 deaths wherein six persons who died were in Anantapur; four each in Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari; three each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam; two in Nellore and one each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.