In continuation of the high number of cases being recorded, Telangana reported as many as 1410 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 12,423.

Seven deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 331. Telangana does not provide figures on the deaths reported in respective districts.

According to Thursday's media bulletin by the state Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 30,946 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, while 18,192 have been discharged from different hospitals so far.

The state tested 5,954 samples over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,40,755 (1.4 lakh) samples have been tested until Wednesday in all test cycles together.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to see the highest number of infections in the state, recording 918 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Neighbouring Rangareddy district reported 125 new COVID-19 cases while Medchal saw 67 and Sangareddy 79 cases.

Other districts such as Warangal Urban reported 34 cases, while Karimnagar saw 32 and Kothagudem 23. Nizamabad reported 18 while Nalgonda recorded 21 cases and Medak registered 17 cases. Adilabad, Mulugu, Siddipet and Peddapalli, Jagityal have the lowest number of cases with one in each district.

As per the bulletin, a total of 15,529 beds are vacant in the state, while 1,552 are occupied. The state has a total of 17,081 beds, with over 3,500 being oxygen beds and more than 1,600 ICU beds.

The Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, which is the Centre of Excellence for COVID care, presently has 772 patients admitted. Out of this, 126 patients are in the ICU, while 319 are being provided oxygen. The hospital has 1,890 beds in total, out of which 1,118 beds are presently vacant.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW), as on Thursday, government hospitals in the state have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID beds. Out of this, 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds, 1,616 are ICU beds and the bed occupancy is 9%.