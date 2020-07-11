Telangana recorded 1,278 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as cases in the state continue to rise. About 10,354 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Media Bulletin on status of positive cases #COVID19 in Telangana. @TelanganaHealth pic.twitter.com/SJwiJvz65Nâ€” IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) July 10, 2020
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation registered 762 cases, while neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal saw 171 and 85 new infections respectively. Another adjacent district, Sangareddy, recorded 36 cases.
The three neighbouring areas have been witnessing a steady rise in cases in recent days. So far, the state has tested 1,51,109 samples.
Other districts, such as Nalgonda and Kamareddy, saw 32 and 23 cases respectively, while Medak recorded 22 cases. Though Hyderabad remains a major hotspot in the state, Friday's numbers suggest that cases are mounting in other districts as well.
A total of 12,680 people are under treatment at hospitals or at home.
According to the media bulletin, only 1% of the total positive cases have died of COVID-19. The percentage of recoveries stands at 60%. As many as 83% of the active cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms and 13% have moderate symptoms. About 4% have severe symptoms.
It also states 90.5% of 17,081 COVID beds in the government-run hospitals are vacant.
The state's Center of Excellence for COVID Care, Gandhi Hospital, has as many as 1087 beds vacant out of its 1890 beds.