With the new cases, the state's tally reached 32,224 on Friday. Eight new deaths pushed the death toll to 339, and a total of 19205 patients have been discharged from different hospitals so far. At least 1013 patients were discharged on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation registered 762 cases, while neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal saw 171 and 85 new infections respectively. Another adjacent district, Sangareddy, recorded 36 cases.

The three neighbouring areas have been witnessing a steady rise in cases in recent days. So far, the state has tested 1,51,109 samples.

Other districts, such as Nalgonda and Kamareddy, saw 32 and 23 cases respectively, while Medak recorded 22 cases. Though Hyderabad remains a major hotspot in the state, Friday's numbers suggest that cases are mounting in other districts as well.

A total of 12,680 people are under treatment at hospitals or at home.

According to the media bulletin, only 1% of the total positive cases have died of COVID-19. The percentage of recoveries stands at 60%. As many as 83% of the active cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms and 13% have moderate symptoms. About 4% have severe symptoms.

It also states 90.5% of 17,081 COVID beds in the government-run hospitals are vacant.

The state's Center of Excellence for COVID Care, Gandhi Hospital, has as many as 1087 beds vacant out of its 1890 beds.



