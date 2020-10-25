Telangana records 1273 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

The states' total count of active cases is 19,937, of which 16,803 are in home or institutional isolation.

news COVID19

As many as 1273 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Telangana on Sunday after testing 35280 samples . With these fresh cases the total tally of the state is 230274. The state also recorded recovery of another 1,708 patients.



In the last 24 hours, five more COVID patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state's death toll to 1,303. The fatality rate now stands at 0.56 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.



Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.



According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,708 more recoveries during the 24-hour period till 8pm on Saturday. While the 70% of the total cases are asymptomatic 30% were symptomatic.

With 35280 more tests during the last 24 hours, the state's total tests have climbed up to 40,52,633.



Out of 35280 samples tested, 33102 samples were tested in government labs and 2177 in private ones. Of the total samples, 15523 were primary and 4233 were secondary. The state health department claims to have conducted 108883 tests per million.



The authorities, however, released no data as to how many of the total tests conducted so far were Rapid Antigen Tests.



Eighteen government and 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.



The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.



Greater Hyderabad reported 227 new cases. Mechal Malkjagiri recorded the second highest number of cases at 104 followed by Rangareddy 102 ,Nalgonda 76, while Khammam reported 75 and Bhadradri Kothagudem reported 69.