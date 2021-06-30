Telangana received 50% excess rainfall in June

Rajanna Sircilla district received the highest amount of rainfall with 280.6 mm, while the normal is 118.7 mm.

news Weather

This year, Telangana has received 50% excess rainfall for the month of June 2021 since the start of the South West Monsoon, as per the latest data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. For the period between June 1 to June 30, Telangana has received a rainfall of 195.7 mm, while the normal range is 130.4 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, two districts, Wanaparty and Nagarkurnool are still reeling under deficit rainfall. Of all the districts, Rajanna Sircilla has received the highest amount of rainfall with 280.6 mm, while the normal is 118.7 mm — an excess of 136 mm in total.

While six districts have received normal rainfall, 11 districts received excess rainfall, 13 districts received large excess, and five districts have received normal rainfall during this period. The excess rainfall is also expected to increase the ground water table in the several regions.

-100% to -60% large deficient

-59% to -20% deficient

-19% to 19% normal

20% to 59% excess

60% to 100% large excess

Meanwhile, the state is set to receive more rainfall in the coming days, as a yellow alert has been given by the IMD for the next couple of days on July 1 to 2.

The weather warning states, “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar Districts of Telangana.”

On Wednesday, some parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, Komaram Bheem district, Kamareddy, Rangareddy and Medak districts received light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. The rains that have occurred in the last week in Hyderabad have also inundated a lot of low-lying areas.