Telangana ready to distribute scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine: KCR to PM Modi

The state wants the vaccine to be given first to frontline workers and those who are vulnerable to contracting the disease.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the state government is ready to administer the 'scientifically approved vaccine' for Covid-19 to the people. He felt that it should be verified whether the vaccine has any side effects before its administration. KCR expressed the opinion during a video-conference meet which Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with all the Chief Ministers to discuss the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.

"People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects," said KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known.

"There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country. Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions," he said.

KCR suggested that initially a batch of vaccine doses be sent to the states, which can be administered to some people. "Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest," he added.

After the video-conference, he held a meeting with the officials and directed them to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the State and also instructed them to create the required infrastructure facilities.

KCR said that committees should be formed at the state, district and mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme.

He said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like the police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and those people suffering from acute diseases. He asked them to prepare a list.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, CMO, S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Murtuza Rizvi, Medical Health Director Srinivas Rao, Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy, Health University VC Karunakar Reddy, Covid Experts Committee member Gangadhar and others participated.