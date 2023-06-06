Telangana ranks first in nation in environment conservation, forest cover: Report

Progress achieved in increasing forest cover and other parameters were considered for the ranking in the â€˜State of Indiaâ€™s Environment 2023â€™ report released by the Centre for Science and Environment.

news Environment

Telangana has been ranked at the top in terms of overall environmental performance in the annual report of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a prominent public interest research and advocacy organisation. Progress achieved in increasing forest cover and in municipal waste treatment was considered for the ranking in the â€˜State of Indiaâ€™s Environment 2023â€™ report released by CSE ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. Telangana scored 7.21 in â€˜the state of the states rankingâ€™ under the environment category, the only state to score over 7 points out of 10 (followed by Gujarat with 6.59 points).

Lauding the ranking, state Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Telangana governmentâ€™s flagship conservation programme Telangana ku Haritha Haram (Green Garland for Telangana) and other environmentally friendly programmes secured this honour. KTR said that the state government's initiatives had led to a remarkable increase in green cover in both rural and urban areas, garnering social benefits and national and international recognition for their waste-to-energy programmes and other aspects.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao undertook the Haritha Haram programme to reverse the damage caused to the environment in the state. The minister said that the state government implemented the programme, with the cooperation of the people, to increase the green cover from 22% to 33%.

KTR said that various organisations have recognised the positive impacts the programme had. About 273 crore of saplings were planted in the last nine years, which led to an increase in the forest cover from 19,854 square km in 2015-16 to 26,969 square km in 2023. A remarkable 24.06% of the geographical area in the state is covered with forests, he said.

The minister cited the Forest Survey of India's report, which stated that the Haritha Haram programme increased the green cover in the state by 7.70%. He said that along with social forestry, parks were developed in both urban and rural areas.

KTR said that the green budget is allotted under the Panchayat Raj Act and Municipal Act, which is a first of its kind. Now, he said, about 15,000 nurseries, nearly 19,400 Palle Prakruthi Vanams, and 2,725 large Palle Prakruthi Vanams were developed. The minister said that Rs 700 crore was spent to develop urban forest parks in cities. Hyderabad has been recognised as the Tree City of the World.

He said that the state government implemented best practices in sanitation management too. The process of biomining, to ensure scientific disposal of waste, was started in municipal corporations and municipalities. KTR noted that 24 Megawatts (MW) were produced through waste-to-energy in Hyderabad.

The state also stood as a leader in generating electricity through alternative sources. The minister said that while only 74 MW was produced through solar energy when the state was formed in 2014, it surged to 5,865 MW now. He said that it is a matter of pride that the small state stood in second position in the country in terms of generating power through solar energy and that it is a testament to the state's commitment.