Telangana rains: Residents from low-lying areas evacuated

Telangana has witnessed heavy rains in the last four days forcing the state government to declare holidays for educational institutions.

news Weather

The Telangana government on Thursday July 21 deployed platoons of District Disaster Response Forces (DDRF) and National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) across the state following heavy rains in the state. In view of the incessant rains, residents from the flood-prone areas near Godavari have been evacuated.

“While the water level has not breached the full tank level, several villages have been cut off. We transported three pregnant women in boats out of Elishettipalle village to the Community Health Centre in Eturunagaram in the district,” Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam told TNM.

Alam also said that a platoon each of the NDRF and DDRF are on standby in case transportation or medical emergencies become necessary. He further said that the bridge near Peddagollagudem village in Vajedu mandal of Mulugu is waterlogged and in desperate need of repair.

Inflows to irrigation projects and reservoirs continued as six gates of the Mid Manair Dam were opened on Thursday. The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Nizam Sagar Project also received inflows from upstream areas.

Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) director for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Prakash Reddy remarked that no water body except for the Hussainsagar has reached full tank level (FTL) under the GHMC limits.

“We have so far received 80 complaints of water lag and tree falling so far and hav 27 disaster response teams monitoring the situation should it worsen. Further, 12 teams are working with the three traffic Commissionerates in the city,” he added.

Two gates of the Osman Sagar and two of the Himayat Sagar reservoirs will be lifted today at 4 pm by water board officials up to one foot to release flood water in case the need arises. This move will lead to controlled release of water into the Musi river downstream.