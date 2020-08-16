Telangana rains: Over 600 shifted to relief camps after flooding in Warangal

One team from the NDRF and a rescue team from Hyderabad have been deputed to assist district administration with flood relief works.

news Flood Relief

As many as 600 people have been evacuated from flooded localities in Warangal Urban district since Saturday evening. A flood-like situation continues in the city, but a brief respite from rain on Sunday morning has helped officials carry out relief efforts.

As many as 30 wards in Warangal Urban have been impacted by the flooding and access to 20 of these wards has been cut off.

“We shifted 400 people to 13 relief camps on Saturday night and on Sunday, we moved around 150 to 180 persons from flood-affected areas. The rains have stopped for now and we are expecting the situation to return to normal soon,” said an official from the Greater Warangal Municipal corporation to TNM. “As many as 30 wards in the main Warangal city have been inundated and 20 of these wards have been severely affected. We have also distributed meals to 6,000 persons on Saturday alone and will be assisting people who are unable to cook with lunch and dinner.”

Speaking to TNM, the Divisional Fire Safety Officer for Warangal said that 20 people from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Warangal on Sunday morning. Two teams of 16 officers from State Disaster Response Force (DRF) in Hyderabad have also been deputed to Warangal to assist the rescue and relief efforts.

Speaking to TNM Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Vishwajeeth, said, “The situation in Hyderabad is under control and we received instructions on Sunday morning to send in two teams to Warangal. The city has been receiving rains non-stop for the past couple of days; any city will get inundated. Our people are well-trained and will be of great assistance to Warangal district,” the officer said.

The GWMC has also issued toll-free numbers for those requiring assistance public can reach out to 9100908402, 9701999688, 9701999659 and Whatsapp 7997100300 for assistance. The sanitation staff under GWMC are working with local residents to clear choked drains to allow passage of water. “There has been no loss of life reported,” the GWMC officer added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued an alert as heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of the state and also directed the concerned officials to be on alert.

Several tanks and canals were overflowing on Saturday due to the heavy rains lashing the state under the influence of a low-pressure area off the Bay of Bengal.