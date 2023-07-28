Telangana rains: Over 500 women shifted to birth waiting rooms in hospitals

The heavy rains in Telangana have resulted in the inundation of many low-lying areas, with several roads heavily damaged as a result.

Over 500 pregnant women who were nearing delivery have been shifted by the Telangana health department to various hospitals in view of heavy rains in July. A state-level command control centre (040 24651119) has been set up and is available round the clock to provide continuous medical services to people. Each district headquarters has also set up a call centre to offer aid.

While 176 women were shifted on Thursday, 327 others were shifted between July 20-27 to birth waiting rooms in hospitals of various districts, an official told The Times of India, adding that food and accommodation were being provided to their attendants.

On July 20, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam told TNM that three pregnant women were transported in boats out of Elishettipalle village to the Community Health Centre in Eturunagaram in the district.

A pregnant woman, who went into labour, was stuck as the roads were waterlogged in Gambhirpur village, Kathalapur mandal in Jagtial district post, following which officials deployed an earthmover to ferry her to the outskirts, from where an ambulance transported her to the hospital. The heavy downpour in Telangana has resulted in water inundation of low-lying areas with several roads heavily damaged as a result.