Telangana to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those going abroad for jobs

Those eligible can get the vaccine dose at 11 designated centres across the state, including two in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has decided to vaccinate those who are going abroad for jobs. Eligible persons can walk into the designated COVID-19 vaccination centres with their passport and valid work permit visa, said Health Department officials on Monday.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued the guidelines in this regard saying those eligible can get the vaccine dose at 11 designated centres across the state, including two in Hyderabad. The beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covishield, with a gap of 28 days for the second dose. The vaccinators will have to register the eligible beneficiaries on the CoWIN portal and also upload the image of the work visa in the special category at the time of the second dose of vaccination.

The Director has asked the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) to make necessary arrangements by designating one deputy DMHO and a supervisory cadre officer as in charge of the vaccination centres to oversee the process. The state has already vaccinated the high-risk groups. The authorities have also covered students going abroad for higher education.

On Monday, 2,21,588 doses were administered, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 1,06,53,491. On Sunday, over 2.45 lakh doses were administered across the state.

The state on Monday reported 993 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 6,21,606, while nine people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 3,644. As many as 1,417 people recovered from the virus during this period, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,04,093. The recovery rate has improved to 97.18%, stated the health bulletin.