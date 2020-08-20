Telangana police rescue pregnant woman through an overflowing rivulet

With cops active intervention woman was safely admitted in hospital at Chennur.

news Rescue

A pregnant woman with labour pains who stuck on her way to hospital was rescued and safely shifted to hospital through an overflowing rivulet in Telangana's Mancherial. 26-year-old Nitturi Srilatha from Supaka village of Mancherial was supposed to get admitted in a hospital at Chennur for delivery. She was struck at the Edullabandam -Lingannapeta road as the Thunthungam rivulet was flowing with rage due to incessant rains in the region for the last few days.

A pregnant woman stuck near a flooding rivulet after developing labour pains has been safely ferried through waterflow&admitted in hospital by @TelanganaCOPs in Chennur of Mancherial.@WCDTelangana @thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/2lK1yKE0lT â€” CharanTeja (@CharanT16) August 20, 2020

On learning of the incident,the local police, led by Chennur rural Circle Inspector K Nagaraju and Kotapalli Sub Inspector Ravi Kumar reached out to her. On understanding the criticality of the case, the police arranged for a tractor with a rear blade to safely take her to the other end.

Police said that the rivulet was flowing due to continuous rains since the last two days. The woman was waiting for nearly two hours as the flood was in full rage before police arrived and rescued her.

Speaking to TNM, Inspector Nagaraju said "As the woman has already developed labour pain, we arranged for the tractor and did a trail run before ferrying her, it took 10-15 minutes to get her to the other side from where we had arranged a four wheeler auto to hospital."

The police said that the rear blade of the tractor had ensured the smooth passage through the flow of water without losing the grip.

According to the police, the woman is currently treated at a hospital in Chennur. The Inspector further informed that the woman is under observation and is out of danger.

Several appreciated the police officials' timely intervention and local MPTC J Shekar for his assistance in the operation. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) office at Hyderabad gave a warning to the state of Telangana on Thursday, and said 21 districts including Mancherial, Jagitial,Peddapalliand Nirmal will receive 'heavy to very heavy rains' with extremely heavy rain in isolated for one to two days.