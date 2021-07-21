Telangana police dismiss three cops involved in Dalit woman’s custodial death

Forty-year-old Mariyamma, who belonged to the Mala community, died on June 18 after allegedly suffering grievous injuries in police custody.

news Crime

The three Telangana police personnel who were earlier suspended for their involvement in the custodial death of Ambadipudi Mariyamma, a Dalit woman, have now been dismissed from service. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that the police persons responsible for Mariyamma’s death in police custody at the Addagudur police station — Sub-Inspector V Maheshwar, and police constables MA Rasheed Patel and P Janaiah — were dismissed from service on Tuesday, July 20. Mariyamma, who had been working as a cook, was accused in a robbery case by her employer, a priest named Father Balashouri. Her son Uday Kiran, who was also detained with her, said that his mother had succumbed to serious injuries inflicted by the police.

Forty-year-old Mariyamma, a resident of Chintakani in Khammam district, belonged to the Mala caste. Her employer had accused her of stealing Rs 2 lakh from his house, and lodged a complaint with the Addaguduru police. Police first arrested Mariyamma’s son Uday Kiran and his friend Shankar in connection with the theft case on June 15, and Mariyamma was arrested two days later, her son told the media. He said that he was detained with his mother and both of them were beaten severely. “They kicked my mother’s stomach with shoes. Unable to bear the pain, she urinated there itself. She then fell severely ill. At 9.30 am, when they tried to resuscitate her, she died in my lap,” the son alleged. Uday Kiran was also hospitalised for his injuries at the Khammam general hospital.

Read: Telangana human rights commission seeks inquiry into custodial death of Dalit woman

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had called for a detailed inquiry into the incident from the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had also issued notice to the Telangana government over the incident. On June 25, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy to launch a probe into Mariyamma’s custodial death, and asked the DGP to remove the erring police personnel from services if found guilty.

Also read: Telangana CM orders probe into custodial death of Dalit woman