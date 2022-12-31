Telangana police detain rationalist amid protests over comments on Ayyappa

Police detained Bairi Naresh following state-wide protests by Ayyappa devotees and right-wing groups demanding his arrest, and said they will try to invoke the Preventive Detention Act against him.

news Controversy

Telangana Police on Saturday, December 31, arrested the state president of Bharata Nasthika Samajam (Atheist Society of India) Bairi Naresh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu deities. The Vikarabad police took Naresh into custody from the Hanamkonda district following state-wide protests by Ayyappa devotees and right-wing groups. Cases were booked against Naresh at various police stations in the state based on complaints by the devotees. Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy told the media that Naresh will soon be produced in court and that the police would try to ensure he is arrested under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

At a meeting in Kodangal Mandal of Vikarabad a few days ago, Naresh had allegedly made derogatory comments about the birth of Ayyappa, in a speech where he spoke in favour of atheism and rationalism. Ayyappa is believed to be the son of Shiva and Mohini, the female form of Vishnu. His remarks went viral on Friday, and several Ayyappa devotees as well as state BJP leaders demanded Naresh’s arrest.

Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy said that along with Naresh, the organiser of the programme Dolu Hanumanthu has also been arrested. “The Ayyappa devotees and others whose sentiments were hurt have been protesting since yesterday. They must be patient, the law will take its course,” the SP said. He mentioned that Naresh has a few cases registered against him in the past, including a similar one over allegedly hurting religious sentiments, and said that these details will also be produced in court to ensure that he is punished strictly.

Read: Telangana cops book atheist for comments on Lord Ayyappa amid outrage from BJP

“Organisers of events must note whom they are inviting, and what is their history. They must brief them beforehand. In the past, the PD Act has been invoked against persons who made provocative remarks inflaming religious sentiments. Similar action will be taken in this case too,” the SP said.

The Vikarabad police had earlier registered a case against Naresh under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.