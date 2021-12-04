Telangana police, CRPF intensify search for Maoist camps amid PLGA anniversary

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) is observing the 21st anniversary of its Peopleâ€™s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) between December 2 and December 10.

news Police

The Telangana police have intensified combing operations as the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) is observing the 21st anniversary of its Peopleâ€™s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). Owing to the scheduled PLGA anniversary between December 2 and December 10, the state police have beefed up security along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra borders.

According to senior police officials, Greyhounds (Anti Naxal force), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police units are carrying out search operations in the areas where officials suspect Maoistsâ€™s presence.

Speaking to TNM, Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said that intensified combing and area domination operations are underway in the district along the border Sukuma district of Chattisgarh. â€œThey (Maoists) have lost their strength (in terms of cadres) in the last year after many took ill (COVID-19), and also due to arrests and exchange of fires. Now they are trying to regain ground by gathering people. However, people are not trusting them."

He added that high-end technology is being used in the search operations to monitor their movements.

While 140 members of the Maoist party surrendered before the police this year, five surrendered last week alone, the SP said.

The state government also set up a new CRPF base camp at Chennaram in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the spot that serves as a connecting point between Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

According to police officials, vehicles from KB Asifabad, JB Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts are also being screened by the security forces along the Godavari valley.

According to a report in Telugu daily Sakshi, as part of the celebrations, the Maoist partyâ€™s Telangana state committee member and spokesperson, Jagan, purportedly released a souvenir, which highlights the achievements of the PLGA.