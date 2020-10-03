With huge crowds thronging to the newly built Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge that gives a picturesque view of the lake, the Cyberabad Police have decided to restrict vehicular traffic from 10 pm Friday to 6 am Monday every week. These new regulations were brought in after authorities noticed that the crowds endangering themselves and posing a threat to others too by posing for pictures and videos on the road while the vehicles were moving.

As per the police, besides the vehicle traffic being restricted during weekends, the bridge will also be closed from 11 pm to 6 am for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians during the regular days.

The police have prohibited walking on the main carriage way while the vehicular traffic is allowed. They have also prohibited crossing the road on the bridge; standing or sitting on the road or side railings, stopping or parking of vehicles on the bridge, any kind of gatherings for birthdays etc; and consumption of alcohol.

As part of the new regulations, the roads leading to the cable bridge from Madhapur and Jubilee Hills road number 45 will be closed during weekends and the traffic will be diverted, police said.

Visitors to the bridge can park their vehicles on the roads in Hyderabad Knowledge City (behind ITC Kohinoor); on road number 45 under the cable bridge; under the Mastannagar bridge; or on the left side of the flyover from road number 45.

Police have suggested to the public the following routes to reach the bridge: Visitors coming from Gachibowli, Narsingi, Miyapur, Madhapur and Kukatpally areas should go towards Hyderabad Knowledge City parking place via Mind space rotary (IKEA); visitors coming from Jubilee hills, Banjara hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Begumpet areas should take road number 45.

The police have installed CCTV cameras and stepped up their vigil on the bridge and have been booking cases for various traffic violations and other nuisances. Only cars and two wheelers are allowed on the bridge with a maximum speed limit of 35 kmph.