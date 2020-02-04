Telangana police book BJP leader for alleged rape and blackmail

The complainant has stated that BJP leader Raghunandan Rao spiked her coffee and sexually assaulted her in his office in 2007.

Telangana BJP leader and advocate Raghunandan Rao has been booked for rape by the RC Puram police under the Cyberabad police commissionerate. On Monday, a woman, who works as a journalist, approached the Cyberabad commissioner seeking police action against Raghunandan. The woman alleged that Raghunandan had sexually assaulted her in 2007, after spiking her coffee when she visited his office for a consultation. The woman had sought Raghunandan’s legal help in a harassment case against her husband.

The woman, in her complaint, wrote, “Raghunandan called me to visit his office to discuss the case matter. He then offered me coffee. After having the coffee, I felt dizzy and later fell unconscious.” Taking advantage of it, Raghunandan allegedly raped her, she said in her complaint.

Further, when she regained consciousness, he allegedly threatened her of killing her, if she disclosed the incident. “Since then, he has raped me several times. And tortured me mentally and physically,” she alleged in her complaint.

The survivor also said that Raghunandan threatened to leak photos of her in a ‘compromised position’ if she approached the police to file a complaint.

The survivor had in March 2019 approached the State Human Rights Commission in Telangana seeking justice in the case. The Commission in its response on 29 January this year, asked the police to file a case and investigate the matter.

Based on the complaint and directions of SHRC, the RC Puram police have filed a case under section 376 (rape) and 503 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “The case is under investigation,” police said.

Meanwhile, Raghunandan claimed that it was a political conspiracy by the TRS to stifle his voice. “I did not commit any crime. I am ready for any investigation. Everyone knows what is happening in the state. Cases are being filed against journalists for speaking against the government,” he has said.