Telangana to pay full salary with incentive to health workers and police employees

The government has announced salary deferment for all its employees in the wake of the crisis triggered by spread of COVID-19 and resultant lockdown.

The health and police employees in Telangana will not only be paid full salary for March but will also get cash incentive in recognition for their efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to pay full salary and incentive to employees of the medical and health department and police personnel was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao late on Wednesday night. The Chief Minister will announce the incentive in a day or two.

The highest cut of 75 percent was imposed on salaries of the Chief Minister, State cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, State Corporation Chairpersons, and Representatives of Local Bodies representatives.

All India Services cadre employees such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other such Central services Officers stand to face the second highest cut of 60 percent, while all other category of employees will see their salaries cut by 50 percent. Salaries of Class IV, outsourced and contract employees will be cut by 10 percent as per the government.

The decision has not gone down well with a section of employees, who are demanding that the government pay full salaries.

On Wednesday, three more persons died of COVID-19 and 30 new positive cases were reported in Telangana taking the overall tally in the state to 127.

