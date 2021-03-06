Telangana passport scam: Investigation reveals lapses in identity verification

Four Bangladeshi nationals and two cops have been arrested in the case.

The sensational illegal passports case that was unearthed in February by the Cyberabad Police was larger than was originally anticipated as more details emerged. The Cyberabad Police have arrested four Bangladesh nationals from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for fraudulently obtaining Indian passports. Two police officials of the Special Branch also have been arrested for allegedly colluding with them. The police investigation revealed that only seven addresses were used to procure 72 passports to Bangladeshi nationals. One of the addresses obtained a whopping 39 passports.

The Cyberabad police said that the accused managed to get ID documents such as Aadhaar cards before obtaining the passports.The investigating officials said that two police officers in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Sub Inspector (SI) were arrested and suspended from discharging verification duties. They said that they took bribes from the Bangladeshi nationals.

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Reddy told TNM that these 72 "illegal" passports were issued between 2017 to 2021, during which time the police officers were working as Special Branch Head Constables in Bodhan.

The case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

According to the police, 31-year-old Parimal Bain, a Bangladesh national, came to West Bengal and moved to Bodhan for livelihood. Parimal first obtained a passport for himself and his brother Gopal Bain, who is currently in the Gulf. He is said to have used rental agreements for getting Aadhaar cards and then applied for passports. He then began obtaining passports for those who illegally migrated from Bangladesh using the address and identity proofs.

“The four arrested are Bangladeshis. They are trying to go to Dubai. We suspect that the remaining 68 are also Bangladeshis. As many as 19 people are out of the country (India) while the whereabouts of 49 are yet to be traced,” DCP Prakash Reddy said.

The police suspect that the other could have fled to West Bengal or Delhi, and said that the search is on.

According to the DCP, 12 Aadhar cards generated in Telangana and 60 Aadhar cards which were generated in West Bengal were used to obtain the passports. “All the concerned District Collectors, including Nizamabad, have been asked to verify the authenticity of the said Aadhar cards and cancel them if they're found to be incorrect,” the DCP said.