‘Telangana needs govt that works for all families, not just one’: PM Modi slams TRS

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, TRS MLC K Kavitha said he came empty-handed without announcing anything and that he only delivered "empty" words.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is watching people's anger against family politics and alleged corruption in Telangana and assured them that those who "loot" the poor will not be spared. PM Modi also made light of criticism by leaders of the ruling TRS and other parties against him, saying the "2-3 kg" of abuses he receives everyday keeps him going. He said some people, out of disappointment, depression and fear have 'exhausted' the dictionary to abuse him.

In strong remarks aimed at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the PM alleged that the party on which people reposed faith has betrayed them, adding the state needs a government that works for all families and not just one. He, however, did not name the TRS or KCR. Modi was addressing BJP workers at the Begumpet airport here soon after his arrival on a visit to the state. He was on his way to Ramagundam to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) plant to the nation. Like in the recent past, KCR did not receive the Prime Minister at the airport.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, TRS MLC K Kavitha said he came empty-handed without announcing anything and that he only delivered "empty" words. "Today Prime Minister Modi came to our State. He came empty-handed...other than delivering empty words, he doesn't do anything good for us," said Kavitha, daughter of KCR.

Recalling his earlier speech from the Red Fort where he spoke against family politics, Modi said the country is watching people's anger against alleged corruption and family politics in Telangana. "I assure the people of Telangana today. Those who loot the poor will not be spared," he declared. He added, “Some people are trying to unite to save themselves from action and form an alliance of the corrupt, but people of Telangana and the country are watching this, and understand what is happening.”

Referring to the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly seat where BJP stood second, he said the way the people of the constituency showed confidence in the party was, according to him, unprecedented. However, while the TRS won the bye-poll, a major controversy had broken out after three alleged agents of the BJP allegedly tried to poach four TRS MLAs for crores of rupees. Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

While PM Modi alleged corruption in the TRS, in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the BJP has one under fire from contractors, school associations and even a section of labourers for extracting bribes.

