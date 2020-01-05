Telangana municipal polls: KCR holds meet, parties gear up for heated battle

Politics

The TRS and Congress are the main contendors for the polls, scheduled to be held on January 22, while the BJP is also in the fray.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday stressed on collective effort for ensuring the party's victory in the municipal polls scheduled to be held later this month.

KCR held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders to prepare the party for the municipal elections scheduled to be held on January 22.

"The Chief Minister is confident that we will win with a good majority as people are ready to respond (positively, to the party). He told the leaders to work hard," senior TRS leader and state Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

Addressing a preparatory meeting for municipal elections at Miryalguda on Saturday, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said many chief ministers across the country have openly announced they would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

However, KCR has maintained silence over the issue, he charged. He demanded that a special session of the assembly be convened to reject the controversial act and proposals.

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman alleged that the TRS government and the state election commission are in a hurry to conduct the elections without the faulty voters lists and other alleged irregularities rectified.

Talking to reporters, Laxman alleged the TRS government had led the state into a debt trap and it would take at least four decades to clear the loans obtained by it during the last six years.

Last week, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao had also held a meeting to take stock of the situation on the ground and said that it was the Congress who was their main contendor, and not the BJP.

"Congress as a party has 100 years plus history. It has witnessed many ups and downs and the party should not be taken lightly. Congress is a party which cannot be ignored. I am saying this with all humility," KTR, the son of KCR, who also holds various protfolios as minister, said.

