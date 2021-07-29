Telangana moots Taiwan-specific industrial cluster to attract more investments

Telangana IT Min KTR offered this during a meeting with a team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) Chennai, headed by Director General, Ben Wang in Hyderabad.

Atom Industry

Telangana's Industries and Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday mooted the idea of a Taiwan specific industrial cluster in India to attract more investments from Taiwan. He offered this during a meeting with a team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) Chennai, headed by Director General, Ben Wang in Hyderabad.

"We can jointly work with industry and trade organisations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan Specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring more Taiwanese investments into the state," said Rama Rao.

Economic and trade cooperation between Telangana and Taipei were discussed during the meeting. KTR, as the minister is popularly known, spoke about Telangana's unique TS-iPASS Bill which bestows upon the investor the right to get time bound clearances to start their businesses. The delegation was presented with the recently-launched Pink Book and the minister explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Wang appreciated the various steps initiated by Telangana to improve the ease of doing business in the state and congratulated the state for being amongst the best in the country. He assured the minister of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organisations in Taiwan in electronics, EV (electric vehicles) and other tech domains which would be followed by a physical event in Taipei when the travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic are relaxed.

State Principal Secretary ITE&C, Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan appreciated the team's gesture of undertaking travel in such a restrictive post pandemic environment. "Apart from actively working on economic and trade fronts, we would also work on improving cultural ties and try to initiate some student exchange programmes between the universities in Taipei and the universities in Telangana. The startup ecosystem of Telangana with institutions like T-Hub and T-Works can also look for collaborations with companies in Taipei," he added.

The joint delegation of TECC, TAITRA and Invest India was first received by Director Electronics, EV and ESS, Sujai Karampuri who took them through a presentation on Telangana's business friendly policies. The team from Invest India facilitated the meeting between TECC and the state government.