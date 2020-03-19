Telangana MLC bye-poll: Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination from Nizamabad

The poll would be held on April 7.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) andTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday filed her nomination as the Telangana Rashtra SAmithi (TRS) candidate in the bye poll to the state Legislative Council.

KCR, the president of the ruling TRS, finalised the candidature of Kavitha who filed her nomination for the bye poll from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency. Kavitha represented Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha but lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with D Aravind of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wresting the seat.

Kavitha filed her nomination in the presence of Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and TRS MLAs from erstwhile Nizamabad district. She called on State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at his residence in Minister Quarters in Hyderabad along with Minister Prashanth Reddy and the MLAs, on Tuesday morning, before she mde her way to Nizamabad. Party workers and leaders garlanded her along the route at Kamareddy Indalwai and Dichpally

The bye poll to Nizamabad Local Authorities' constituency has been necessitated due to the disqualification of TRS MLC R Bhoopathi Reddi last year after he joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Narayana Pothankar of BJP has also filed his nomination on Wednesday, according to an official release.

The last date for filing nominations is March 19 (Thursday) and the poll would be held on April 7.

Kavitha's name had recently done the rounds as a choice for the Rajya Sabha ticket from the TRS, but KCR had surprised many, when her name was not in the list. According tor reports, KCR decided against nominating Kavitha as his nephew J Santosh Kumar, was already in the Rajya Sabha.

Her brother KT Rama Rao is a senior cabinet minister and considered number two in the government and the party. KCR's nephew, T Harish Rao, is presently the Finance Minister of Telangana.