Telangana MLA Seethakka requests govt to approve Godavari flood bank works

Seethakka spoke in the Assembly about the need to take up work in light of the severe Godavari floods in Warangal and Mulugu districts in August.

news Godavari Floods 2020

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mulugu, Seethakka, on Wednesday stressed on the need to complete the flood bank works along the Godavari river bank, in the wake of severe floods in erstwhile Warangal district in Telangana earlier in August. Speaking on the third day of the Assembly session in Telangana, Seethakka requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to approve the pending files which have delayed the construction of river protection works on the Godavari river near Mangapet and Eturunagaram mandal.

Speaking about the damage caused by the recent floods in the Warangal Urban and Rural districts, Seethakka said, “In our constituency (Mulugu), the Godavari river flows through Kannaigudem, Eturunagaram and Mangapet mandals. In the floods, hundreds of acres of farm lands were submerged. Administrative sanction has been accorded for the karakatta (embankment) construction … but the closing file is pending with the CM. I request him to clear the files so that the karakatta can be built, as these three mandals, especially Eturunagaram and Mangapet, are in danger.” She also noted that flood water had entered people’s homes and had severely affected many villages.

A government order approving the construction of the embankment was issued by the state Irrigation Department earlier in July 2019. In the order, the government had granted administrative approval for the work. An amount of Rs 137.23 crore was also accorded for this work.

During the floods in August, two young men went missing after falling from their bike on National Highway 163 near Warangal, which had been severely flooded. Two days before the incident, Seethakka had shared a video of the flooded highway, and speaking about the crop damage, sought the help of the government for farmers.

She also said that the highway would be damaged soon unless the government extends the embankment on the Ramappa lake.

Watch: MLA Seethakka requests Telangana government to approve Godavari flood bank works