Telangana minors beaten, forced to eat dung for allegedly plucking mangoes

The police took suo moto action after they came across the visuals circulated by the accused.

news Child abuse

A horrific instance of child abuse has come to light in Telanagana where two boys were thrashed and forced to eat dung, allegedly for plucking a few mangoes from a field. The crime took place in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district in Telangana.

The accused took a video recording of the crime and circulated it on WhatsApp. The local police took suo moto action after they came across the visuals. A case has been registered and the accused have been arrested.

According to reports, the two children, aged between 9 and 10 years, were searching for a dog on Thursday evening and ventured into a mango field nearby. The two of them and another friend of theirs reportedly plucked a few mangoes.

On seeing the children, the two accused Banoth Yakub and Banoth Ramulu, allegedly chased them and tied them up with a rope. The visuals show the two men brutally beating the children with wooden sticks and abusing them. When the children cry and plead with the men to be released, the accused can be seen stuffing dung into their mouth.

An accused can also be heard telling one of the kids that he will send the video to his father. After seeing the video, the police traced the children and took them to a local hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Speaking to TNM, M Karunakar, Inspector of Police, Thorrur, and investigating officer, said that both the accused were arrested immediately. "On seeing the horrific visuals, we alerted the teams to find the location of the children and trace them. We have registered a case and arrested two persons."

The case has been registered under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) , 504 (punishment for intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 ( punishment for cruelty against child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

"We will not be revealing the details of children. The videos are being examined, and the charges will be altered further based on the investigation," said the Inspector. He added that the police are also probing who had shot the videos.

Both the accused have been sent to judicial remand on Friday, the officer said.