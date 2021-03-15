Telangana Min reveals name of candidate he voted for in MLC polls, Cong seeks action

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary filed a police complaint, alleging that it was a violation of rules.

news MLC Elections

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali has landed in a controversy and now the opposition Congress is demanding action against him. The Home Minister cast his vote in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls on Sunday and then addressed the media in which he said, "I voted at booth number 588. I have voted for our candidate, Vani Devi madam".

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against the Home Minister by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Bollu Kishan at the Chaderghat Police Station. The complaint said, "While speaking after exercising his vote, Mohamood Ali addressed the media and declared that he voted for third candidate Vani Devi, which is a violation of the election code and attracts action."

The ruling TRS had fielded former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi for the elections.

All India Congress Committee National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju alleged that there were widespread election violations across the state. He also demanded immediate action against all violators including the Home Minister. Dasoju also criticised the Chief Electoral Officer and called him an agent of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Is Telangana CEO blind or surrendered to the ruling TRS party to allow brazen display of party flex, flags, caps and scarfs at various polling booths which is a sheer violation of election rules and model code of conduct. Is the CEO of Telangana, Shashank Goel, taking a nap (sleeping) while the elections are going on. Has the Central Election Commission become KCR’s election commission in Telangana? How come Mahmood Ali, who promised to be the custodian of the constitution, revealed Vani Devi’s name? Does he have any basic knowledge of the constitution and the election process?” Dr Sravan asked.

“It is an absolute violation and an irresponsible activity of influencing the voters which is highly condemnable,” he added.

The AICC leader also mentioned that the CEO didn’t take any action on allegations of cash being dispensed by ruling TRS party leaders, which was raised by the Congress a day before the polling, on Saturday.

Demanding that the Home Minister’s vote be disqualified, Dasoju said, “Shashank Goel, you are an IAS officer and the custodian of the Constitution. You must remember one thing that you are working under the Election Commission and not under the control of CM KCR. You must answer as to what is going to happen with the Home Minister’s vote?”

