Telangana medico Preethiâ€™s suicide: Senior Saif, accused of ragging her, gets bail

MA Saif, who is accused of harassing his junior Preethi Dharavath who died by suicide in February, was released on bail after being jailed for two months.

news Telangana News

The Warangal district court on Wednesday, April 19 granted bail to medical student MA Saif, who is accused of harassing his junior Preethi Dharavath who died by suicide two months ago in February. Saif and Preethi were both students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal. According to media reports, Saif was granted bail on furnishing an amount of Rs 10,000, with two people standing as surety. Among other bail conditions, the accused has been asked to cooperate with the police and appear for questioning whenever summoned, Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Kishan told TNM.



On February 22, Preethi, a first year postgraduate (MD) student in KMCâ€™s department of anaesthesia, was found unconscious at Warangalâ€™s MGM Hospital. She had been on duty there the previous night. She was later shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she passed away on February 26. Preethi belonged to the Lambada community, a Scheduled Tribe in Telangana.

Even before she died, the Warangal Police had arrested Saif on February 24, after booking him under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. Following his arrest, police told the media that Saifâ€™s targetted harassment could have led to Preethiâ€™s suicide attempt. Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath had said at the time that targeted insults could be considered ragging.

Preethi has informed her family about Saifâ€™s harassment, and her father had even approached the police, who had asked the college management to take necessary action. The management had called both Saif and Preethi and spoke to them, and the principal of the college let Saif go with a warning. Preethiâ€™s family had demanded the suspension of the head of the Anesthesia Department (HOD), as Preethi had told her mother that the HOD had questioned her about taking the matter to the principal.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.