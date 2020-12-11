Telangana may get its second international airport in Siddipet

CM KCR hinted at the possibility while addressing a public meeting during his one-day tour to the Siddipet constituency.

news Politics

Hinting at the possibility of another international airport coming up in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said that there is a need for a second international airport near Siddipet in addition to the RGV International airport in Hyderabad. KCR said he was happy to see the tremendous development Siddipet has seen under Harish Rao's leadership. KCR was addressing a public meeting in Siddipet during his one-day tour to the constituency.

He said that Siddipet is a very dynamic place and is in close vicinity to the capital city. "In future, within the boundaries of Siddipet district, we can expect another international airport to come up," he said after laying the foundation stone for the Information Technology Tower at Duddeda village in Kondapak mandal of Siddipet.

In his brief remarks on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the IT Park, KCR said this will facilitate development of Siddipet on all fronts.

In Siddipet, an IT Park is coming at a cost of Rs 45 crore in sprawling 3 acres with 60,000 square feet office space. On this occasion, four IT companies from the US exchanged MoUs with the state government to set up their offices in the IT Park, according to the Chief Minister.

KCR on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development works in the Siddipet Assembly constituency, which he once represented. The CM inaugurated Rythu Vedika at Mittapally near Siddipet, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.

He also inaugurated Government Medical College, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 715 crore, and laid the foundation stone for a 1,000-bedded Government Hospital. The CM also inaugurated 2,460 double bedroom housing complex in Siddipet which was constructed at a cost of Rs 145 crore.

Addressing a public meeting, KCR spoke about his association with Siddipet and the role the constituency played in making Telangana state a reality. KCR, who represented Siddipet constituency from 1985 to 2004, remarked that there is no KCR without Siddipet and no Telangana without KCR.

He recalled that when he was elected from both Karimnagar Lok Sabha and Siddipet Assembly seats in 2004, he had to quit as MLA with a heavy heart as he had to move to Delhi to fight for Telangana state.

Stating that there is something special about Siddipet, the Chief Minister said he lived up to people's expectations by delivering Telangana state. He said he was also happy that he gave to the people of Siddipet an able leader like Harish Rao.

Harish Rao, who is the nephew of KCR, has been representing Siddipet since 2014.