Telangana Martyrs' Memorial to be ready in next six months : Minister V Prashanth Reddy

The memorial is being built on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

news Politics

Within the next six months, the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial is all set to be completed as per the announcement made by the Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Friday. The memorial is being built for those who sacrificed their lives for the separate state of Telangana. The memorial will be built on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

The minister, who was inspecting the construction work, told reporters that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to make it a tradition for the visiting dignitaries from the Centre, such as the President, Prime Minister, and others to pay their respects to the Telangana martyrs at the memorial.

The minister added that the massive memorial being built in three lakh square feet will have a museum, a meeting hall, a photo gallery and an art gallery, all depicting the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs.

The minister said that the second floor of the memorial will have a world class convention hall where national and international level meetings may be conducted, while the third floor will accommodate restaurants.

It was in 2016 that the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the memorial to be built on 2.5 acres next to Lumbini Park at a cost of Rs 80 crore. However, it was only in 2018 that the design for the structure was finalised.

It has been designed in the form of a traditional 'diya' (earthen lamp) in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the Telangana state.

As per the design, a flame-like structure will be constructed using fibre material, starting from the second floor and rising two floors into the sky. The structure will glow at night.

Being built by the Tourism Department, the Martyrs' Memorial will be an added attraction around the picturesque lake. It has been designed in such a way that when completed, the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar and the tricolour in Sanjeevaiah Park on the other end will appear in the same line of sight.

A pillar with the statue of 'Telangana Talli' will be constructed at the entrance of the memorial.

Watch : Amateur robber falls asleep during robbery