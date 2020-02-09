Telangana man who fired AK-47 at neighbour had allegedly stolen it from police station

The gun had gone missing from the Husnabad police station in 2016.

news Crime

The man who caused a stir in Telangana’s Siddipet district by opening fire on his neighbour using an automatic rifle, AK 47, over a boundary dispute, has been arrested. The police nabbed him on Saturday, a day after the incident.

The incident triggered major tension in the area, as the accused Sadanandam opened two rounds of fire on Ganga Raju around midnight, before fleeing the scene on Friday.

The police said that Sadanandam was arrested near Koheda village a day later, and the weapon had also been seized. Upon investigation, it was found that he had allegedly stolen the gun from the Husnabad police station in 2016, when he visited it in connection with a case.

According to reports, he had hidden the gun for at least three years, in an empty drum, in Akkannapet village.

He was produced in a court on Saturday and sent to judicial remand.

Police recovered two bullets from the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. They also visited the scene of offence to gather forensic evidence.

Police officials conducted searches on the house of Sadanandam and made some recoveries. They also questioned his family members and reportedly detained some of them.

Ganga Raju said that there was a dispute between them over a boundary wall and after an altercation a few days ago, Sadanandam opened fire on him. However, Ganga Raju escaped unhurt in the incident, which took place in Akkannapet mandal.

"One round was fired at me when I was near my house and it went over my head. It was a very small dispute, but he took such a drastic step," Ganga Raju told reporters on Friday.

While a case was initially registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, more sections could be added after taking legal advice, the police said. Further investigation is underway.