Telangana man who described brutal custodial torture on video dies in hospital

Khadeer was arrested in a chain snatching case and died at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Mohammed Khadeer Khan, who was detained by the Medak police over suspicion of committing a theft, died on Thursday, February 16, while availing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The 35-year-old was a victim of third degree torture, his wife, Siddeshwari, had alleged earlier. The deceased’s body has been preserved in the hospital for the autopsy report, which may establish the reasons for his death. His wife said that Khadeer suffered multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine and renal fracture.

In a video statement earlier, Khadeer had graphically described the torture inflicted on him. “They hung me upside down for two hours and assaulted me. They beat me on my legs, hands… and all over my body. Now my hands and legs are not functioning.”

.@KTRBRS, One Mohd Khadeer Khan-35 was picked up by Medak Police from Yakutpura,Hyd on 29th Jan as a suspect in a theft case & kept in illegal custody for 5 days tortured to third degree and later kept in house arrest denied medical help./1 @mahmoodalitrs @TelanganaDGP @spmedak pic.twitter.com/n7AgfAfVpU — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 9, 2023

As the police are yet to file a First Information Report regarding the death, the autopsy has been delayed. “Since the wife is a Hindu, the police are examining the authenticity of the petition for an FIR. Only after the police file a case, the autopsy can be performed. We are waiting for approval of the Medak Town police,” said activist Ahmed, the Medak unit secretary of Human Rights Forum - a civil rights organisation.

On January 29, Khadeer, who was in his relative’s house in Yakutpura, was detained by the Medak Town police in a chain snatching case. As the CCTV visuals of the thief matched Khadeer, he was detained by the police, Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saidulu, told TNM.

In her petition to the District Collector, Siddeshwari, on February 9, filed a complaint against the Medak district Superintendent Rohini Priyadarshini, Sub Inspector Rajasekhar and two constables – Pavan and Prashanth – for the brutalities committed against her husband.

Khadeer was released by the police on February 3, after verifying that he had no role in the theft case. His wife alleged that Khadeer was subjected to torture, and coerced into confessing to the crime. Khadeer was unable to walk due to the excessive injuries. Subsequently, he was admitted at the Medak Government Hospital. However, as his health continued to deteriorate, he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. “Initially he was admitted in a private hospital, but later we shifted him to Gandhi Hospital,” Ahmed said.

The DSP, however, denied any foul play in Khadeer’s death. “We had arrested him by following the procedure. He was released after presenting him before the Mandal Revenue Officer. It could be that he died of sickness,” the DSP told TNM.



