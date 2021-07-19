Telangana man washed away in Pochera waterfall while trying to save relative

The police have roped in swimming experts to trace the young man and a rescue operation has been underway since Sunday.

news Accident

A man was washed away at Pochera waterfall in Telanganaâ€™s Adilabad district due to a heavy flow of water, triggered by rainfall in the state. The incident took place on Sunday. According to reports, a man identified as G Harish (24), was swept away as he was trying to rescue his brother-in-law Alisetti Ramesh, who was stuck in the water on a minor bridge at the waterfall. Harish, who works in a shopping mall in Adilabad, hails from Karanji of Jainath mandal, had visited the waterfall with his brother-in-law and friends K Naresh and Venkatesh, who hail from Adilabad city.

According to Boath police, Harish was washed away as he was trying to rescue Ramesh, who was stuck on a bridge under the waterfall, Sub Inspector of Police T Raju told TNM. He added, "Ramesh got stuck on the bridge as he was watching the waterfall as a stream of water began coming over the bridge. Harish tried to pull Ramesh out and was washed away as the flow of water hit him severely. Bystanders then managed to save Ramesh."

The SI further said, "Such heavy flow of water was not expected near that bridge but it seems due to heavy rains upstream, a flood was triggered." The police have roped in 30 swimming experts to trace the young man, and a rescue operation has been underway since Sunday.

When asked about whether there was proper enforcement of safety and security measures at the waterfall, he said "We keep a vigil at the spot regularly. This incident happened as there was a sudden increase of water flow. For now, we have closed the site for visitors, given that rescue operations are underway."

Erstwhile Adilabad district in Telangana is known to be home to scores of scenic water tanks, waterfalls and streams. Kuntala waterfall, which is near Adilabad, is also seeing a heavy flow of water and attracting visitors. Earlier, in several incidents, visitors have been washed away or have been injured at the Kuntala waterfall. To prevent untoward incidents, Telangana Forest Department officials who oversee the site are taking safety measures.