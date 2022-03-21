Telangana man thinks wife not cooking mutton is emergency, calls 100 six times

The man was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he became angry that his wife had not cooked mutton for Holi, and he called the police.

In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana found himself behind bars after he repeatedly called the 100 phone number, meant to contact the police in emergencies, with a strange complaint â€” that his wife did not cook mutton curry for him. The incident took place in Nalgonda district on the occasion of Holi, which fell on Friday, March 19. The man, Naveen, of Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal, dialled 100 six times to lodge a complaint against his wife.

On Friday, Naveen was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he became angry that his wife had not cooked mutton for the festival, prompting him to call the emergency number. The police said that they initially ignored it as a prank call. However, when Naveen continued calling the number, the officer in-charge handling the calls informed his superior about the repeated calls. It was then that the police decided to take action, they said.

The police traced the caller and the next morning, a few police personnel reached Naveenâ€™s house and took him into custody. A police officer said the man has been booked under sections 290 (public nuisance) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Naveen had returned home in an inebriated condition on Friday night. He had brought with him some mutton and wanted his wife to cook it. However, his wife did not cook the dish he wanted. Police have appealed to people not to misuse the dial 100 facility, as this leads to loss of valuable time and may impact their response in attending to genuine emergency calls.

