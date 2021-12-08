Telangana man stages protest after being slapped by cop, police deny incident

A video has gone viral on social media of the man questioning the policeman for slapping him. The police, however, denied such an incident happened.

A video of a sub-inspector of police slapping a man in front of his child for allegedly not wearing a helmet has emerged from Telangana. The incident reportedly took place in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana and the incident came to light after a video of the person staging the protest questioning the action of the police was circulated on social media.

The police official was reportedly conducting a vehicle check to ensure the adherence of traffic rules in the town when they came across the man who was with his young child. While the slap itself was not caught on camera, the man later stood in protest, and can be heard questioning the police, “He can fine me, but who gives him a right to slap me in front of my child?”

The man was reportedly out for vegetable shopping with his daughter, when he was stopped and slapped by the sub-inspector for violating traffic rules by not wearing his helmet.

In the video that has been circulated, a police officer asks the man to come to the police station to discuss the matter. However, the man refuses, saying that no one will come to the police station in support of him.

Seeing the episode, several onlookers have come out in support of the man questioning the excessive action by the Sub-Inspector. However, later the police dispersed the crowd from the spot.

In a video, the police official can be heard threatening and warning people who were coming in support of the father-daughter duo.

POLICE STATE?#Mahabubnagar police conducting a drive to ensure people are wearing masks/helmets &following rules. They stopped this man who was apparently going for vegetables& slapped him. The man says you can fine me but who gives a right to slap me in front of my child? pic.twitter.com/UpnQPEjk5M — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 6, 2021

However, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Koti Reddy denied any such incident in the district. The SP has denied the incident despite multiple reports in local media about it. The SP, when contacted by the TNM to know if any action was taken with regard to the incident, said, "No such incident has taken place in the district, this could have been from some other place." SP Koti Reddy refused any further comment.

In another incident, a case of custodial violence was reported from Nalgonda district where a Dalit man was arrested in a case of land dealing and allegedly subjected to brutality leading to a fracture in his leg. SP AV Ranganath has ordered for enquiry into the issue soon after reports surfaced in the media.