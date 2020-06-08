Telangana man murders father to get his job on â€˜compassionateâ€™ grounds

The 25-year-old youth, who was unemployed, had hatched the plan along with his mother and younger brother.

An unemployed man in Telangana murdered his father so that he could get his job in a public sector company on â€˜compassionate groundsâ€™, the police said. The incident took place at Kotturu village of Peddapalli district on May 26 but only came to light on Saturday.

58-year old M Narsaiah, who was working as a pump operator in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), was due to retire in a few days, and his elder son M Tirupati, aged 25, hatched a plan to kill him.

Tirupati was supported in this plan by his mother Tara, who is bedridden, and his younger brother Rakesh, aged 19 years. Tirupati had completed his polytechnic course and was on the lookout for a job.

As per the plan, Tirupati sent his mother and brother to Godavarikhani town on May 23. He consumed liquor at a party in the village on the night of May 25 and strangulated his father who was sleeping in the house with a towel.

After committing the murder, Tirupati went to his grandmother's house and slept there. Early next morning, he returned to the house, informed the relatives that his father had died of a cardiac arrest, and started making arrangements for his last rites.

As he required a First Information Report (FIR) to process his application for a job on compassionate grounds, he approached the Dharmaram police station. He told police that his father was drunk and died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. Narsaiah had a history of heart problems.

The police Sub-Inspector Prem Kumar registered a case and went to the village for investigation.

The official examined the body and, on suspicion, sent it for an autopsy. As the autopsy report showed that Narsaiah was strangulated, the police started questioning the family.

"Tirupati confessed that he killed his father with the consent of the family members so that he can get his job," said Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police P Ravinder.

The police investigations revealed that Narsaiah had once tried to quit his job on grounds of ill-health so that Tirupati could get the job. However, he failed in his attempt as the company rejected his application.

SCCL, a company jointly owned by the Telangana and Central governments, has a policy of giving a job to one of the dependents of an employee who dies while in service or becomes medically invalid.

As Narsaiah's retirement was approaching, Tirupati decided to kill him to get the job.

The police have arrested Tirupati and his brother Rakesh, and are yet to arrest the mother, who is bedridden, reported Times of India.