Telangana man in Dubai makes heart with petals on road for wife in India, pic goes viral

Ramesh Gandhi and Latha got married in September 2019, only a month before he relocated to Dubai, while his wife stayed back in India.

Coronavirus Human Interest

A Telangana native working in Dubai has won hearts with his sweet gesture for his wife in India. Ramesh Gangarajan Gandhi, who works as a cleaner, was cleaning a pavement when he started raking up dry petals fallen from a tree and shaping it into a heart shape. “I was thinking about my wife in India at the time, as I miss her a lot,” Ramesh was quoted as telling Gulf News. A person named Nesma Farahat, who spotted Ramesh arranging the petals into a heart shape, clicked the picture and uploaded it on Instagram, which then went viral.

According to The National, Ramesh hails from Telangana and came to Dubai 10 months ago. He works as a house-keeping staff at Emrill Services LLC. Ramesh and Latha got married in September 2019. A month later, Ramesh was relocated to Dubai, while Latha stayed back in India.

The image, which was clicked on July 15, has become viral after the Good News Story movement shared the story on Instagram, which has 1.5 million followers.

“She was happy that I was thinking about her. However, she found it surprising that many are interested in knowing about us,” Ramesh told Gulf News after the image went viral. He also told the English daily from Dubai that he did not even have a single picture of the couple together with him.

Speaking to the National, he said that he was missing his wife and that he was wishing that he could spend a little more time with her. He added that like any other person, he was also missing the family back home.

Amid the lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, several migrant workers have been stuck in foreign countries, unable to meet their families. The photograph struck a chord with many who were missing their loved ones.

Nesma, who clicked the image, further said that she was approached by several people, enquiring about Gandhi and to thank him, as his gesture made their day brighter.

According to the media reports, Gandhi was planning to visit India to see his father who has been ill. He also said that he has been missing his entire family, including his father, mother, wife and brothers working in Oman and hoped that all were doing fine.