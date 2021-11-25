Telangana man dies by suicide, allegedly after losing money in cryptocurrency

The man, hailing from Khammam, was found dead at a lodge in Suryapet town.

news Death

A man in Telangana's Suryapet town allegedly died by suicide after losing money in cryptocurrency, police said. G Ramalingaswamy (36), hailing from Khammam, was found dead at a lodge in Suryapet town. Late on Wednesday, November 24, police recovered his body from a room after the lodge owner lodged a complaint that the person staying in the room was not responding to door knocks.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. A police official said the man may have resorted to taking the extreme step on Tuesday, November 23. Police also recovered a note left behind by the man for his wife.

According to family members, the man along with two friends had been investing in online trading on a cryptocurrency app. They initially invested Rs 10 lakh and after getting some good returns increased the investments but suffered huge losses. He had reportedly lost Rs 70 lakh, which he had raised through loans.

They alleged that those who had lent him money had started pressuring him to repay. They had taken away his car and made him sign some cheques. Shocked over losing the money and unable to bear the alleged harassment by the lenders, Ramalingaswamy went to Suryapet town on November 22 and was staying in a lodge.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.