Telangana man allegedly kills 4-yr-old daughter due to financial stress amid lockdown

Jeevan the 30-year-old farmer was in debt and was unable to find work during the lockdown.

A man from Sanga Reddy district in Telangana allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat as he was not able to feed all three of his children. The 30-year-old Ramavath Jeevan a farmer from Goggulur village of Pulkal mandal has been arrested for the murder of his child, Avanthika the youngest of three children.

Jeevan was in debt and was unable to find work, and the lockdown worsened his financial condition, said the police to Times of India.

The family was asleep in front of their hut on Thursday night when at around 10: 30 pm Jeevan raised an alarm stating that their daughter was missing. The family members, his wife and aunt were sleeping with the two other children, both boys at the time of the murder. But the duo noticed that Jeevan was holding a stick while waking them up and had blood stains on him.

The family later found Avanthikas body in a pool of blood at a little distance from the hut, said Shreedhar Reddy, the Sanga Reddy district superintendent of police to the newspaper.

When the family quizzed Jeevan, he was evasive with his answers and they alerted the police who took him into custody. Upon questioning, Jeevan confessed to murdering his own daughter. Jeevan reportedly told the police that he did not know what he was doing at the time of committing murder. He was under financial stress and found it difficult to take care of the three children, said the police.

In another instance of crime, a man allegedly killed his mother at Yamanpalle village under Mutharam mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. Kataram police told The New Indian Express that 26-year old S Madhukar, a daily wage labourer was addicted to alcohol and used to physically assault his mother S Rajamma frequently. However, on Thursday Rajamma refused to give him money and her son beat her to death.

