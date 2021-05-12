Telangana lockdown: No curbs on those travelling for second dose of vaccine

COVID-19 testing and vaccination will continue in Telangana despite the 10-day lockdown which will be coming into force from Wednesday. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao took to social media on Tuesday informing the public that those eligible for a second dose can approach their designated vaccination sites.

Srinivasa said the police department was informed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at their nearest available health centres.

Concerns over access to vaccines arose as a lockdown in Telangana was announced to be imposed from May 12, Wednesday, for a period of 10 days until May 22. According to a note issued by the state government, shops and other activities will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

#Telangana Covid Vaccination program will continue only for the age group 45 year + for 2nd dose.Vaccination will happen at Government Covid Vaccination Centres from 9 AM to 4 PM. Persons who have completed 4 week in case of Covaxin and 6 weeks in case of Covishield are eligible â€” Dr G Srinivasa Rao (@drgsrao) May 11, 2021

The senior official clarified that all medical and health services, including all government and private hospitals, diagnostic and testing centres will function normally. The lockdown will not affect any health services anywhere in the state, he said.

The government vaccination centres delivering COVID-19 vaccination to people will also function normally. However, as announced previously, only those eligible for getting their second dose will be given the vaccines.

Those seeking the second dose should show proof of having taken the first dose, either in the form of a partial vaccination certificate that they can download from cowin.gov.in, or the message they may have received confirming them taking their first dose. Those eligible should also take their Aadhaar card with them. Anyone suspecting that they caught COVID-19, can go to their nearest testing centres and avail the services, said Srinivasa Rao.

The Telangana cabinet has appointed a state-level Task Force to expedite the supply of any day-to-day medicines and vaccines in the state. The task force headed by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Industries K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) will consist of secretaries of all major departments.