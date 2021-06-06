Telangana lockdown extension to be decided in cabinet meeting on June 8

The Telangana cabinet is set to meet on June 8, to discuss several issues such as the COVID-19 situation in the state, agricultural operations, and the impact of the lockdown on the stateâ€™s economy.

The decision on whether to extend the lockdown in Telangana or to start lifting some of the curbs will be taken on June 8. The existing lockdown in the state is set to come to an end on June 9. It was announced that the Telangana state cabinet would meet on Tuesday to discuss several key issues including the COVID-19 situation in the state, agricultural operations, and the impact of the ongoing lockdown on the stateâ€™s economy.

The cabinet meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at 2 pm at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, there is likely to be discussions about the situation in the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the preparedness of the medical and health sectors, and the economic situation due to lockdown.

The cabinet may also review the ongoing work on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, and availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.

The cabinet will also discuss the financial assistance being given to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides, and other agriculture-related issues.

With COVID-19 cases on the downward trend, following the measures taken by the government, the cabinet may discuss what actions need to be taken department-wise. It may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the Medical and Health Department and its readiness to face the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which may hit the state. They will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the state's economy and take decisions accordingly, the CMO said.

The cabinet is also likely to decide whether to extend the lockdown or lift it. It was on May 12 that the state government had enforced the lockdown for a week with daily relaxation from 6 am to 10 am. It was later extended by 10 days. Meanwhile, on May 30, the state cabinet extended the lockdown for another 10 days with daily relaxation from 6 am to 1 pm.

(With IANS inputs)