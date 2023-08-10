Telangana: KTR inaugurates new IT tower in Nizamabad

Fifteen companies have already begun operations in the state-of-the-art building.

news News

As part of its efforts to expand the IT sector to tier-II and tier-III towns in the state, a new IT tower was inaugurated in Nizamabad by Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, August 9. The facility includes Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara's Innovation Hub and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) centre, aimed at fostering innovation and skill development among young individuals.

Fifteen companies have already begun operations in the state-of-the-art building, as confirmed by the Minister's office. The building is constructed on 55,000 square feet of land. The green IT tower has also received a gold rating from the CII’s Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC). The inauguration event was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, along with elected representatives including Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy and senior officials.

Similar IT towers are operational in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet, and Mahabubnagar. An IT tower in Nalgonda is scheduled to be inaugurated soon. Plans are afoot for another IT tower in Adilabad, according to KTR’s office.

According to KTR, 1400 students from various Nizamabad colleges have secured placements, with more anticipated to join soon. “This IT Hub is not a building, but an expectation of the youth of the district. This will act as a launching pad for them to build their career,” he said.