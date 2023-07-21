Telangana to issue Common Mobility Card from August

The card will be issued for travel in Hyderabad initially and will later be expanded across the state.

news News

The Telangana government announced that it will soon introduce Common Mobility Card (CMC) to access various public transport services as a step towards improving public transport in Hyderabad city. On July 20, Ministers K Taraka Rama Rao, Puvvada Ajay, and Srinivas Goud presided over a meeting with representatives from the Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC). The card will allow people to access RTC buses, metro rail, MMTS, cabs, and autos without the hassle of obtaining a different card for each mode of transport.

The card issuance process is expected to start by the second week of August and will facilitate travel via Metro Rail and RTC buses, later extending its usability to MMTS, cab services, and autos shortly, a release by the Telangana government said. The card will be available in Hyderabad first and will be expanded across Telangana later.

The CMC is important to enhance the overall public transport experience and it can be made accessible for various other transactions to streamline travel payment processes, the Ministers are said to have conveyed in the meeting. Citizens possessing the card will be able to use it in other metro cities as well, including RTC buses and metro rail services in which the National Common Mobility card system is accepted.

Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar invited people to suggest original names for the card.