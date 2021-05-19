Telangana invites global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines

The tender is for procuring 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Telangana government has invited global tenders for procuring 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers or their agents in case of imported jabs. The vaccines to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) said in the tender document issued on Tuesday. "TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 Million) to 20 Lakh (2 Million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month. The supplies have to be initiated within 7 days of release of purchase order & completed within 30 days," the document said.

TSMSIDC is the central procuring agency for all essential and specialized drugs and medical devices. Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part also, provided monthly supply shall not be less than 1.5 million and the total supply of 10 million doses shall be completed within six months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LoI), it further said.

A pre-bid will be held on May 26, via Google Meet, the government said. To participate in the e-bid, it is mandatory for the bidders to get their firms registered with e-procurement portal https://tender.telangana.gov. in, using a valid Class III Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and valid email address. The bidders will be required to submit their bids online on the e-procurement Module.

Those bidders offering items requiring special cold storage conditions should either have their own cold chain transportation system or proper contract with an agent having facilities to transport drugs under cold chain norms from the manufacturing unit to the respective warehouse of the corporation as mentioned in the purchase order. The bidders can download the tender document from May 21 and the last date to submit the quotation is June 4. All bids accompanied with a scanned copy of bid security should be submitted in a sealed envelope on or before 6 pm, June 4.

PTI inputs