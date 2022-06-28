Telangana intermediate results out, 65.2% students pass exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday, June 28, released the results of the first and second year examinations, equivalent to classes 11 and 12, conducted earlier in May 2022. Overall, 9,07,787 students appeared for the exam in the first and second year, and 5,91,386 passed the exam. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced to the media that the pass percentage is 63.32% for first-year students, and 67.16% for second-year students. The results can be checked at examresults.ts.nic.in.

Last year, only 49% of first-year students had passed the exam, leading to agitations by student groups who blamed the TSBIE for handling the situation poorly. With as many as six students taking their lives after failing the exam, the state government eventually announced that all students who failed the first-year intermediate exam would be passed with minimum marks.

This year, when it comes to the first-year intermediate exam, of the 4,64,892 students who wrote it, 2,94,378 students passed, with 1,93,925 students passing with A grade and 63,501 students passing with B grade. A total of 2,33,210 appeared for the exam and 1,68,692 passed, bringing the pass percentage to 72.33% for first-year intermediate girl students. Among boys, the pass percentage is 54.25%, as 2,31,682 boys wrote the exam and 1,25,686 passed. Among the districts, Medchal was in first place with 75% of students passing, and Hanamkonda was in second place with a pass percentage of 74%.

When it comes to the second-year students, 4,42,895 of them appeared and 2,97,458 passed the exam. A total of 1,59,422 students passed with an A grade and 82,481 passed with a B grade. The pass percentage among girls is 75.28%. Among boys, the pass percentage is 59.21%. District-wise, Medchal is in first place with a 78% pass percentage, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad district is second with a pass percentage of 77%.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that to aid intermediate students who are under pressure, all junior colleges in the state have been directed to have counsellors. A toll-free number 18005999333 set up by the TSBIE with clinical psychologists will also continue to be available, she said. Students who didnâ€™t pass the exam can appear for the advanced supplementary exams which will be held in August. Starting from June 30, students can pay the fees for the supplementary exams or apply for recounting or reverifying the answer sheets, the Education Minister said.