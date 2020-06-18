Telangana Intermediate results announced: Here's how you can check your scores

The Education Minister said that 68.8% of all second year students passed, besides 60.1% first year students.

news Education

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday released the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations held in March 2020, for the first and second year of Intermediate (equivalent to class 11 and 12).

The results can be accessed at three websites -- TSBIE.cgg.gov.in, result. cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts. nic.in.

The Education Minister said that in the second year exams, 2,83,462 or 68.8% of the total students passed. The pass percentage among girls was 75.1% while it was 62.1% for boys.

Authorities said that this was one of the highest pass percentages so far, even in comparison to united Andhra Pradesh.

In the first year exams, 2,88,383 or 60.1% students passed. Out of this, 67.47% were girls, while 52.3% were boys.

Last year, a total of 65.01% of the students had passed in second year, while the figure was 59.77% among first year students.

Students who are in distress over the results can call clinical psychologists appointed by the TSBIE to overcome problems related to stress, anxiety and nervousness. The following numbers are active from 9 am to 9 pm.

1. Dr. Anitha 7337225803

2. Dr. Mazher Ali 7337225425

3. Dr. Rajini 7337225364

4. P. Jawaharlal Nehru 7337225360

5. S. Sreelatha 7337225083

6. Sailaja Pisapati 7337225098

7. Anupama Guttimdevi 7337225763

Speaking before the results were announced, TSBIE Secretary Omer Jaleel said, "With a lot of difficulties, we have successfully conducted these Intermediate exams with government support as the coronavirus had already started by then. 10 lakh students wrote the exam and thousands of invigilators were there, but not a single case of coronavirus."

When the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, one final Intermediate exam was postponed indefinitely. It was conducted in the first week of June with precautions.

TSBIE has said that students who could not attend the exam for any reason could write the exam in July, when the Advance Supplementary Examination is held. The students will not be treated as supplementary candidates.

The TSBIE had also taken extra precautions as discrepancies in the results announced last year had led to scores of students dying by suicide.

Read: In 2001, she called junior colleges concentration camps: Prof Neerada says not much has changed

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.