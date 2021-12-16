Telangana Inter results 2021 announced: 49% first-year students pass

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said that three websites have been set up for students to check their marks.

news TS Inter results 2021

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday, December 16, released the results of the first year examinations, which were conducted in October 2021. The TSBIE said that out of a total of 4.59 lakh candidates, only 2.24 lakh candidates passed, an average of 49%. The pass percentage of girls was 56% while the figure for boys was 42%. Data released by the TSBIE showed that 1.15 lakh students got A Grade (Greater than 75% marks). In the first year exams in the previous academic year, 2,88,383 or 60.1% students had passed. Out of this, 67.47% were girls, while 52.3% were boys.

How to check results?

The TSBIE said that three websites have been set up for students to check their marks — https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, http://examresults.ts.nic.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in. It also said that students can download their memorandum of marks from the websites from 5 pm onwards on Friday, December 17.

“In case of any complaint or discrepancies found in the results, it should be referred to the Board through concerned college principals,” a statement said.

“There is a provision for recounting and online supply of scanned copy cum reverification of the valued answer scripts. The candidates who wish to avail these facilities have to pay online, an amount of Rs100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer book, through the TSBIE website,” the statement added.

The last date for payment of fees towards recounting and reverification is December 22. The TSBIE said that the examination was conducted in 1,768 centres across Telangana, following which valuation was conducted at 14 different locations in the state.

The TSBIE stated that it has also taken the services of clinical psychologists to help students overcome any problems related to mental health. They can be contacted between 9 am and 9 pm and their contact numbers are given below.

> Dr Anitha: 9154951704

> Dr Mazher Ali: 9154951977

> Dr Rajini: 9154951695

> P Jawaharlal Nehru: 9154951699

> S Sreelatha: 9154951703

> Sailaja Pisapati: 9154951706

> Anupama Guttimdevi: 9154951687