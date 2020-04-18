Telangana Inter board cancels affiliation of 68 colleges running without certification

Most of the colleges belong to corporates such as Narayana, Sri Chaitanya and Sri Gayatri group of institutions.

news Education

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has cancelled the affiliations of 68 inter colleges on Friday in the Telangana state. All these institutes were running without any necessary certification required for affiliation and to maintain safety standards in the buildings.

Of the total, majority of the branches belongs to corporates such as Narayana, Sri Chaitanya and Sri Gayatri educational institutes. Narayana has 26 of it's branches closed, while Sri Chaitanya and Sri Gayatri has 18 and 8 branches closed respectively.

With the rejection of their affiliation, the institutes would lose the power of recognition and are not allowed to continue their academic classes.

Several students studying in these institutes would now be affected with the decision. There were be about 29,800 students in total these institutes. Though final year students have passed out, it's the first year students who have to check out their alternate options.

When contacted intermediate board, the official has said that the students would be accommodated in the other branches of the same institute or else they can shift to other institutes depending upon their choice.

All the listed institutes were given notice one month ago itself to reply following the Telagana High Court order to the Board. However there was no response from these institutes, the TSBIE has decided to close them down.

If these institutes tries to run classes in these buildings, there would be criminal charges levied on them, said the board official. None of these institutes had either the Fire No- Objection Certificate (NoC) from the fire department or the building permission from the respective municipalities and most of them were running in 15 meters above height buildings.

Earlier a person, D Rajesh, a social worker from Medchal district filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in High Court regarding colleges running without fire safety standards there by putting the students life at risk. After hearing the petetion in the month of February, 2020, the High Court has ordered the TSBIE to take necessary action immediately.